Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 377.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $54,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $209.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

