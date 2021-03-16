Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $66,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $176.71 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.