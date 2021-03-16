Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $59.66 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.00% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $59,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,784,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.