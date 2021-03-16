Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 403.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Zendesk worth $48,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zendesk by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,704 shares of company stock worth $10,646,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.