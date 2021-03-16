Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 81,767.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $272.96 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

