Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $44.56 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,560,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.75% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

