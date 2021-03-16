Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $48.33 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,578,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FirstEnergy by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.