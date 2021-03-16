Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $54.16 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 382,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $8,577,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $5,671,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

