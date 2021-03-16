Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $74.25 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,222,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.07% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last three months.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

