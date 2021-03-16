Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 507,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

