Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.28% of Elastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 207,481 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,317 shares of company stock worth $120,152,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.58.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

