Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 576,451 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 768.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

