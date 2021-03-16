Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 5.43% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,465,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $230.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03.

