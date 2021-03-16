Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 321,229 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 321,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.35% of Varian Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,193,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 553,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

