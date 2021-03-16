Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 525,000 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

