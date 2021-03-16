Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,123 shares of company stock valued at $42,296,570 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $470.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

