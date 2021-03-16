Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 610,169 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Welltower worth $67,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Welltower by 56.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Welltower by 29.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

