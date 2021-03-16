Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,033 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.75% of Acacia Communications worth $54,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,172,000 after purchasing an additional 149,357 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 281.8% in the third quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIA stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $301,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

