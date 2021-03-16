Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.17 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $407.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.50 million and the highest is $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $449.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

