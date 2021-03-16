HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at SVB Leerink

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

HQY stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

