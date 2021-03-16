HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Down 7.1%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.95 and last traded at $74.53. 1,724,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 972,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Truist Financial increased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,503.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

