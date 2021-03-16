Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $176.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the lowest is $170.85 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $691.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

