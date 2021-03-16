Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA makes up approximately 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,337. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

