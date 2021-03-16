HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Cap of $420.67 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $420.67 million and approximately $155,532.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002794 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000876 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 276.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016444 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

