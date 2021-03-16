Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 8.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 2,033,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,484,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

The firm has a market cap of $863.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

