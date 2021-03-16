Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of Henry Schein worth $129,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

