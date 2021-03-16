Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Herc traded as high as $101.94 and last traded at $101.34, with a volume of 1285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.