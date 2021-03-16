Herc’s (HRI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Northcoast Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $101.94.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Herc by 284.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Herc by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

