Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 971,700 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 11th total of 748,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

