Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Sells $98,719.25 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Charneski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFWA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

