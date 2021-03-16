Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Herman Miller worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Herman Miller by 55.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Herman Miller by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Herman Miller by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

