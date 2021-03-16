HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Up 49.8% Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $112,684.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00650116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00035125 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

