HeroNode (HER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $278,107.35 and approximately $43.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00048589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.00656938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00071026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035818 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

