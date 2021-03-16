Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells $39,870.80 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $39,870.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John A. Gatling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 415,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $381.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HESM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

