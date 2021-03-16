Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $69,931,500.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HESM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 415,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,411. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

