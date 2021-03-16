Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HXL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NYSE HXL opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

