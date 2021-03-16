HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HEXO has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

