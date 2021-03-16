HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HEXO has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
