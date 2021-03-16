High Performance Blockchain (HPB) One Day Volume Tops $3.20 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $12.92 million and $3.20 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

