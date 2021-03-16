Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 1.1% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Boeing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 311,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.10. The stock had a trading volume of 766,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,743,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.