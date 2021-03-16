HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Down 26.1%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price traded down 26.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.41. 657,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 339,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

In other news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $48,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

