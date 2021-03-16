Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Sells £701,375.64 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total transaction of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,225 ($29.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,323.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,511.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

