HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of HLS traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.73. 100,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,473. The company has a market cap of C$626.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
