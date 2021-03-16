HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HLS traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.73. 100,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,473. The company has a market cap of C$626.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

