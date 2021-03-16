HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CFO Jon J. Eberle Sells 1,433 Shares

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $29,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon J. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HMN Financial alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Jon J. Eberle sold 1,162 shares of HMN Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $23,565.36.

HMNF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.