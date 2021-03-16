HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.05

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 1038615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Guggenheim cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CJS Securities cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

