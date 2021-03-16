Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 132,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,443. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

