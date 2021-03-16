Holo (HOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $599.22 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Holo has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $599.22 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 115.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00649874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035216 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,420,409,158 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.