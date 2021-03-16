Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMPT. Wedbush started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Featured Article: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.