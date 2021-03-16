Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $14.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMPT. Wedbush started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last three months.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.