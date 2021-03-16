HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $11,586.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005333 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00454484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00106336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.00564581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.