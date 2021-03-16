Honest (HNST) Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $151,307.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00462051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00106227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00587096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

