Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $746.80

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 746.80 ($9.76) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75), with a volume of 333391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.75 ($7.77).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 709.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

